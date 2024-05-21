Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bidenflation Fantasy Land
channel image
Son of the Republic
695 Subscribers
21 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Big Inflation Lie


The full segment is linked below.


Morris Invest | They’re Lying About Inflation & Should Be Ashamed (21 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/n2Ks3Bt2jU8

Keywords
corruptionpropagandagovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidenliberalismneil cavutointerest ratetyrannycost of livingusurybig lieinflationleftismdebt slaverymoney pitkleptocracycurrency debasementbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricescurrency devaluationclayton morrisdebt enslavementdebt spiral

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket