WHY ISRAEL WANTS TO DESTROY SYRIA - Kevork Almassian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
175 views • 6 months ago

WHY ISRAEL WANTS TO DESTROY SYRIA - Kevork Almassian, from 'Syriana Analysis'.

Netanyahu understands that Syria is a key part of the Axis of Resistance, geopolitical analyst Kevork Almassian told #NewRulesPodcast.

Israel wants to overthrow Assad and install a puppet government in Damascus.

Full interview can be found here:

https://x.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1845859128066892195

WILL ISRAEL INVADE SYRIA? 

There are growing signs that Israel is preparing to attack Syria, geopolitical analyst Kevork Almassian told #NewRulesPodcast. Israel has stepped up its bombing raids on Damascus, and US-backed jihadists in the north appear to be preparing for an offensive against the Syrian army.  

(1:00) Israel’s motives for attacking Syria 

(5:04) Greater Israel project 

(6:50) Don’t underestimate Syria’s military  

(9:50) Israel is US proxy in Middle East 

(15:17) How US will help Israel attack Syria 

(19:00) Israel-Al Qaeda alliance



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
