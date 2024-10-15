© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY ISRAEL WANTS TO DESTROY SYRIA - Kevork Almassian, from 'Syriana Analysis'.
Netanyahu understands that Syria is a key part of the Axis of Resistance, geopolitical analyst Kevork Almassian told #NewRulesPodcast.
Israel wants to overthrow Assad and install a puppet government in Damascus.
Full interview can be found here:
https://x.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1845859128066892195
WILL ISRAEL INVADE SYRIA?
There are growing signs that Israel is preparing to attack Syria, geopolitical analyst Kevork Almassian told #NewRulesPodcast. Israel has stepped up its bombing raids on Damascus, and US-backed jihadists in the north appear to be preparing for an offensive against the Syrian army.
(1:00) Israel’s motives for attacking Syria
(5:04) Greater Israel project
(6:50) Don’t underestimate Syria’s military
(9:50) Israel is US proxy in Middle East
(15:17) How US will help Israel attack Syria
(19:00) Israel-Al Qaeda alliance