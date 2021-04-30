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Puppet President Biden Declares War on Americans Who Oppose the Dems
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830 views • April 30, 2021
Puppet President Biden Declares War on Americans Who Oppose the Dems
Alex Jones breaks down Biden's 'Joint Address' to Congress as the President declared war on Americans, and Alleged his political opponents were 'white supremacist terrorists.' https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608b19eb32f344036836d765
Alex Jones breaks down Biden's 'Joint Address' to Congress as the President declared war on Americans, and Alleged his political opponents were 'white supremacist terrorists.' https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608b19eb32f344036836d765
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