Axe & Slege Farm Fed Gets a New Glazed Donut "Krispy Kreme" Like Flavor 🍩🍩🍩
Published Yesterday

FarmFed Protein Powder by Axe & Sledge is the next generation of natural protein. It is 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate. Protein is a huge building block of protein & maintaining muscle. This blend also contains Digeseb Plus, which is a digestive enzyme formula that helps aid in digestion. If you're searching for a next-level, high-quality protein, this will definitely be a product you won't be disappointed in trying! Introducing Axe & Sledge Farm Fed Protein Powder!

