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Movement of God's Storehouse from Genesis to the Reformers
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12 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation highlights the history of how God has preserved the Truth from Adam and Eve down through the Protestant Reformation by highlighting on key events and prominent figures. A historical foundation is thus established to understand where God's storehouse has moved in the past and the reasons why so that one can determine where it is located today.
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