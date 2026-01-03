Victorious Procession of Russian Flags📝

in Myrnograd and Rodynske

While by the end of December Pokrovsk was under stable control (https://t.me/rybar/75735) of the Russian Armed Forces, in the neighboring Myrnograd the presence of an encircled AFU garrison was still maintained.

The enemy tried to break through to its units and regularly launched attacks in the vicinity of Rodynske, but failed to gain a foothold in the city itself.

🔻Chronicle of the Final Stage of Battles:

▪️By December 21, assault units of the Center Group cleared most of Svitlodarske and gradually broke through to meet the Russian units advancing from the east.

By December 27, fighters finally established complete control over the Myrnograd development and captured the remnants of Ukrainian formations.

▪️That evening, footage was published of raising flags of Russia in several parts of the city, shot with the participation of local residents.

After the final clearing of the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd urban area, Russian troops began a full-scale evacuation of the civilian population awaiting them from the destroyed Myrnograd.

▪️Simultaneously, AFU attacks on Rodynske began to weaken, having exhausted significant reserves in the battles for the city.

By the same December 27, assault units completely pushed Ukrainian formations out of the city and also raised state flags over it.

📌 Now that Russian troops have created a bridgehead to cover the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban area, fighters will need to advance north towards Dobropillia and Zolotyi Kolodets. These settlements are among the key AFU fortification areas that Russian troops will need to take during the 2026 campaign.

@Rybar

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 3, 2026

📰 A significant reshuffle in the enemy's camp was the appointment of the terrorist, the head of the GRU of the Ministry of Defense, Budanov, as the head of Zelensky's office. During the period when this position was held by Yermak, he was called the second man in the power system of the Kiev junta. Ukraine's policy will become even more aggressive at the expense of the remnants of the former USSR, but it will more deeply serve the interests of London. Zelensky decided to make the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mikhail Fedorov.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Odessa and Nikolaev at night, reports of attacks on energy facilities and power outages were received.

▪️ In the Sumy region, the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles in the Sumy district and in the district of Grabovsky. The latter settlement (against the Krasnaya Yaruga of the Belgorod region) has increasingly appeared in the summaries.

▪️ The enemy launched a missile strike on the center of Belgorod. Three civilian women were injured. In the village of Belyanka in the Shebekino district, two people were injured as a result of an attack on a moving car by an FPV drone. Shebekino, Meshkovoe, Voznesenovka, Belyanka, Besonovka, Tavrovo, Razumnoe, Grayvoron, Volchya Alexandrovka, Volchya-Vtoroy, Verney, Borisovka were under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is engaged in battles near Volchansk, as well as on the Khattynsky sector. The enemy used Western aircraft and aerial bombs to strike our positions in Volchansk, and the air defense system was in operation. In the forest southwest of Liman, two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured, and a battle for the village of Volchansky Khutory is ongoing, with the enemy organizing unsuccessful counterattacks.

▪️ In Kupyansk, counterattacks continue. Reports of new enemy reinforcements are being received.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction (west of the captured Seversk), the enemy acknowledges our advance in the area of Reznikovka.

▪️ North of Konstantinovka, our troops demonstrated the flag in the village of Maiskoye (https://t.me/russian_combat_unit/1318).

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces are striking at the infrastructure of Kherson in the coastal zone. In the northern part of the city, enemy activity in creating new positions and command posts has been detected.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)