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Nurse Exposes Entire System: Whistleblower Uncovers Abuse of Unvaxxed
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230 views • December 16, 2021
Back in September, we spoke with registered nurse Corrine Lund. Today, Corrine wants to blow the whistle on huge problems with elderly patients related to severe staffing shortages at her hospital. She says elderly patients are being dumped at the hospital, with staff so overstretched they simply get placed on the orthopedics floor. But there's more.
Corrine Lund joins us to discuss.
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Corrine Lund joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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