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Episode 67 - Genocide and Nuremberg 2.0
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148 views • April 17, 2022
Join Jeff and special guest Dr. Richard M. Fleming for an in-depth discussion about the Covid PLANdemic and the effort to hold the criminals accountable for their actions.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Dr. Fleming Sites: https://www.flemingmethod.com
Crimes Against Humanity Tour: https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com
Affidavit: https://www.flemingmethod.com/crimesagainsthumaniy
Book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Is-COVID-19-a-Bioweapon/Richard-M-Fleming/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510770195
Covid Crimes Video: https://galleries.vidflow.co/awitness
Fix the World Products: FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Dr. Fleming Sites: https://www.flemingmethod.com
Crimes Against Humanity Tour: https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com
Affidavit: https://www.flemingmethod.com/crimesagainsthumaniy
Book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Is-COVID-19-a-Bioweapon/Richard-M-Fleming/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510770195
Covid Crimes Video: https://galleries.vidflow.co/awitness
Fix the World Products: FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
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