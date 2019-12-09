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HP OMEN LINUXMINT 19
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20 views • December 09, 2019
Dec 9, 2019
Date of video: Aug 27, 2019
thedeadgene
With a few tweaks linuxmint 19 runs great on my new OMEN Laptop - 15t.
Linux Mint 19.1 Tessa
https://www.linuxmint.com/
OMEN Laptop - 15t
https://store.hp.com/us/en
GO TO THIS LINK TO FIX WIFI ISSUE
https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?t=273382
NOTE: UPDATING TO THE LATEST KERNAL FIXES MANY ISSUES
I AM CURRENTLY (11/18/20) USING KERNAL: 5.8.0-29
https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/
https://gab.com/thedeadgene
https://thedeadgene.home.blog/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
OMEN by HP - 15t Laptop
1 TB 7200 rpm SATA; 128 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
Full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad and N-Key Rollover (Dragon Red Legend)
Security Software Trial
16 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1x16GB)
802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 4.2 combo
Office Software Trial
15.6" diagonal FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)
Windows 10 Home 64
No Optane
HP Wide Vision HD Camera with Dual digital microphone
4-cell, 70 Wh Li-ion polymer
Intel® Core™ i7-8750H (2.2 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz, 9 MB cache, 6 cores)+NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (3 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
No DVD or CD Drive
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES VACCINES
Date of video: Aug 27, 2019
thedeadgene
With a few tweaks linuxmint 19 runs great on my new OMEN Laptop - 15t.
Linux Mint 19.1 Tessa
https://www.linuxmint.com/
OMEN Laptop - 15t
https://store.hp.com/us/en
GO TO THIS LINK TO FIX WIFI ISSUE
https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?t=273382
NOTE: UPDATING TO THE LATEST KERNAL FIXES MANY ISSUES
I AM CURRENTLY (11/18/20) USING KERNAL: 5.8.0-29
https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/
https://gab.com/thedeadgene
https://thedeadgene.home.blog/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
OMEN by HP - 15t Laptop
1 TB 7200 rpm SATA; 128 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
Full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad and N-Key Rollover (Dragon Red Legend)
Security Software Trial
16 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1x16GB)
802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 4.2 combo
Office Software Trial
15.6" diagonal FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)
Windows 10 Home 64
No Optane
HP Wide Vision HD Camera with Dual digital microphone
4-cell, 70 Wh Li-ion polymer
Intel® Core™ i7-8750H (2.2 GHz, up to 4.1 GHz, 9 MB cache, 6 cores)+NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (3 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
No DVD or CD Drive
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES VACCINES
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