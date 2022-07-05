Living For Jesus Christ | Making Sense of the Madness

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What does it mean to live for Christ? How did colonists have a spiritual awakening?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan shares a special screening about the founding of America, and how American colonists paved the road to true independence.
Sean Morgan discusses with Jerry Newcombe how colonists overthrew tyranny via a spiritual revival with Christianity.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3nEccI7
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!