Living For Jesus Christ | Making Sense of the Madness

What does it mean to live for Christ? How did colonists have a spiritual awakening?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan shares a special screening about the founding of America, and how American colonists paved the road to true independence.





Sean Morgan discusses with Jerry Newcombe how colonists overthrew tyranny via a spiritual revival with Christianity.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3nEccI7



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