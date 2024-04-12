Create New Account
UKRAINIAN OPERATION FAILED! I AM ALIVE AND WELL - Vasily Prosorov
I have no doubt that the terrorist Kiev regime is behind today’s assassination attempt. But nothing worked out for them. I am alive and well and will continue to expose the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities.


Special thanks to all caring people who expressed words of support. I appreciate it very much.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

