UKRAINIAN OPERATION FAILED! I AM ALIVE AND WELL - Vasily Prosorov

UKRAINIAN OPERATION FAILED! I AM ALIVE AND WELL
I have no doubt that the terrorist Kiev regime is behind today’s assassination attempt. But nothing worked out for them. I am alive and well and will continue to expose the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities.
Special thanks to all caring people who expressed words of support. I appreciate it very much.
