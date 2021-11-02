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Who Is Kimberly A. Goguen?
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177 views • November 02, 2021
This is a multi-series call where Tank explains in detail who is Kimberly A. Goguen, The Unknown Country and the other various issues that has taken place behind the scenes.
To protect the identity of the person on the call with Tank, we edited the audio where necessary.
For more info on the trust you can read all our archived Kim and Tank posts on the home page: projectspeak.net
To protect the identity of the person on the call with Tank, we edited the audio where necessary.
For more info on the trust you can read all our archived Kim and Tank posts on the home page: projectspeak.net
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