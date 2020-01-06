Hillary Clinton Violated Iran Sanctions Via Ukrainian Oligarch - "The Perfect Storm"

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Documents Provided By Former Congressman Steve Stockman and Verified By Newsweek - Show Hillary Clinton Allowed Specialized Steel, Which Is Used For Nuclear Enrichment Centrifuges - To Be Shipped To Iran Via Ukraine, and Obama Administration Covered It Up - Retaliated Against Stockman With Trumped Up Charges Where He Remains In Federal Prison On Appeal.
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