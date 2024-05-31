Fantastic supper!

Am in a high protein + fiber, low carbs diet - 15 min. Fry w/ little oil the veggies + chorizo. Later add eggs + cheese.
Virgin olive oil
1 big potato
1 medium onion
1 Italian pepper
spicy chorizo
Tomato puree
Valentina hot sauce
2 eggs
cheese
Voila!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.