Fantastic supper!
Published 13 hours ago

 Am in a high protein + fiber, low carbs diet - 15 min. Fry w/ little oil the veggies + chorizo. Later add eggs + cheese.

Virgin olive oil

1 big potato

1 medium onion

1 Italian pepper

spicy chorizo

Tomato puree

Valentina hot sauce

2 eggs

cheese

Voila!

