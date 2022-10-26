Intermittent Fasting & Heart Health

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Intermittent Fasting
2:15 Heart Health
2:35 Decreases Inflammation and Oxidative Stress
3:14 HGH - Human Growth Hormone
3:42 Improves Mitochondrial Health
4:43 Enhances Insulin Sensitivity
6:37 Improves Cholesterol & Triglycerides
8:00 Burns Excess Body Fat
9:00 Repairs Dysfunctional Cells
10:12 Improves Blood Pressure
10:50 BDNF
11:29 Strengthens Blood Vessels
12:32 Getting Started with Intermittent Fasting
16:59 Consultation & More Info