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Peter Hitchens: The UK economy is going to go over the edge
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42 views • October 21, 2020
Hitchens seems to subscribe to "cock up" side of the argument of Government misrule, rather than the more obvious and correct Conspiracy side - that these Politicians are Evil Bastards doing this deliberately, depopulating, crashing the economy for the Great Reset of NWO One World Government Rule and Control, as instructed by their satanic Bankster Puppet Masters....Still he is one of the better mainstream journalists.

Journalist Peter Hitchens has told talkRADIO the UK faces dire consequences over the government's handling of coronavirus.

Speaking to talkRADIO's Mike Graham he said: “I wish I could find some way of getting across to people the extraordinary level of damage done by Johnson, Hancock and their Cabinet allies to this country, for no good reason."

It comes as Liverpool City Region received a £44 million package as part of its Tier 3 measures, but Greater Manchester wants more extensive support – including a furlough scheme paying 80% of wages for affected workers.

The British Chambers of Commerce told the Prime Minister that any new lockdown restrictions must come with “truly commensurate” financial support or risk “catastrophic economic consequences”.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPLwdUcfR4g
talkRADIO
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economynew yorkunemploymentjohnsonpeter hitchenshancockcovid1984planned economic demolition
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