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The Economic Collapse Warning Sign You Need To Know.
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91 views • August 28, 2020
When the price of oil falls dramatically - it is a sign that economic activity is really slowing down. Stefan Molyneux discusses the current state of the economy, the reliance on debt for immediate financial survival, the drop in the price of oil, the OPEC (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela) price battle against American oil producers, the economic proxy war, sword of Damocles commodity derivatives and how this will impact the average person.
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYkl3XlEneA
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Sources
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-11-30/we-are-entering-new-oil-normal
http://www.businessinsider.com/energy-capex-and-rd-2014-11
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2014-07-04/u-s-seen-as-biggest-oil-producer-after-overtaking-saudi.html
http://www.midwestenergynews.com/2013/01/10/u-s-chambers-fracking-job-boom-behind-the-numbers/
http://www.vox.com/2014/11/28/7302827/oil-prices-opec
http://www.cnbc.com/id/102223823?__source=yahoo|finance|headline|headline|story&par=yahoo&doc=102223823
http://money.cnn.com/2014/11/30/investing/sell-stocks-check-junk-bonds/index.html?iid=HP_LN
http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/05/16/us-banks-commodities-derivatives-analysi-idUSBREA4F02V20140516
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/oilprices/11263851/Saudis-risk-playing-with-fire-in-shale-price-showdown-as-crude-crashes.html
http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/11/06/us-continental-oil-hedges-factbox-idUSKBN0IQ19420141106
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2014/12/the-oil-drenched-black-swan-part-2.html
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/we-are-in-far-worse-shape-than-we-were-just-prior-to-the-last-great-financial-crisis
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/12/04/wall-street-government-shutdown_n_6272776.html
http://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2014/12/05/wall-street-moves-to-put-taxpayers-on-the-hook-for-derivatives-trades/
http://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2013/03/20/congress-moves-to-deregulate-wall-street/
http://www.occ.gov/topics/capital-markets/financial-markets/trading/derivatives/dq114.pdf
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYkl3XlEneA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-11-30/we-are-entering-new-oil-normal
http://www.businessinsider.com/energy-capex-and-rd-2014-11
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2014-07-04/u-s-seen-as-biggest-oil-producer-after-overtaking-saudi.html
http://www.midwestenergynews.com/2013/01/10/u-s-chambers-fracking-job-boom-behind-the-numbers/
http://www.vox.com/2014/11/28/7302827/oil-prices-opec
http://www.cnbc.com/id/102223823?__source=yahoo|finance|headline|headline|story&par=yahoo&doc=102223823
http://money.cnn.com/2014/11/30/investing/sell-stocks-check-junk-bonds/index.html?iid=HP_LN
http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/05/16/us-banks-commodities-derivatives-analysi-idUSBREA4F02V20140516
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/oilprices/11263851/Saudis-risk-playing-with-fire-in-shale-price-showdown-as-crude-crashes.html
http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/11/06/us-continental-oil-hedges-factbox-idUSKBN0IQ19420141106
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2014/12/the-oil-drenched-black-swan-part-2.html
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/we-are-in-far-worse-shape-than-we-were-just-prior-to-the-last-great-financial-crisis
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/12/04/wall-street-government-shutdown_n_6272776.html
http://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2014/12/05/wall-street-moves-to-put-taxpayers-on-the-hook-for-derivatives-trades/
http://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2013/03/20/congress-moves-to-deregulate-wall-street/
http://www.occ.gov/topics/capital-markets/financial-markets/trading/derivatives/dq114.pdf
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