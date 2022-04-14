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Unmask Our Keiki Protest at the Hawaii Department of Education
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10 views • April 14, 2022
On April 12, 2022 dozens of concerned parents, uncles and aunties assembled at the Hawaii Department of Education to serve them with a Cease and Desist Notice and call for an end to the masking of our children in public schools. Keith Hayashi, Interim HIDOE Superintendent, was not available to meet with the people despite numerous phone calls and emails from parents requesting to speak with him.
Unmask Our Keiki
http://unmaskourkeiki.org
For Our Rights
https://www.ForOurRights.org
Keline Kahau for Governor
https://www.kahauforhawaii.com
Music by USA for Africa - "We Are the World"
Music video by America's Front Line Doctors
https://www.aflds.org
We Are The World - No Masks, No Fear!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSM5IFQjlUM
Drone footage courtesy of Hawaii Free Speech News
https://rumble.com/c/c-621153
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMoEPafkra9HS8NKFB6FgGg/videos
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#UnMask #Keiki #Hawaii
Unmask Our Keiki
http://unmaskourkeiki.org
For Our Rights
https://www.ForOurRights.org
Keline Kahau for Governor
https://www.kahauforhawaii.com
Music by USA for Africa - "We Are the World"
Music video by America's Front Line Doctors
https://www.aflds.org
We Are The World - No Masks, No Fear!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSM5IFQjlUM
Drone footage courtesy of Hawaii Free Speech News
https://rumble.com/c/c-621153
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMoEPafkra9HS8NKFB6FgGg/videos
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#UnMask #Keiki #Hawaii
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