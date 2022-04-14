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Unmask Our Keiki Protest at the Hawaii Department of Education
Liberty Press
Liberty Press
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10 views • April 14, 2022
On April 12, 2022 dozens of concerned parents, uncles and aunties assembled at the Hawaii Department of Education to serve them with a Cease and Desist Notice and call for an end to the masking of our children in public schools. Keith Hayashi, Interim HIDOE Superintendent, was not available to meet with the people despite numerous phone calls and emails from parents requesting to speak with him.

Unmask Our Keiki
http://unmaskourkeiki.org

For Our Rights
https://www.ForOurRights.org

Keline Kahau for Governor
https://www.kahauforhawaii.com

Music by USA for Africa - "We Are the World"
Music video by America's Front Line Doctors
https://www.aflds.org
We Are The World - No Masks, No Fear!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSM5IFQjlUM

Drone footage courtesy of Hawaii Free Speech News
https://rumble.com/c/c-621153
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMoEPafkra9HS8NKFB6FgGg/videos

Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video

#UnMask #Keiki #Hawaii
Keywords
hawaiiunmaskkeiki
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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