Preparing for Central Bank Digital Currencies, Famine and Whatever Else is Coming Our Way
We know CBDC's are coming, but not exactly when.  Now is the time to consider strategies to avoid disaster and being forced to take the mark of the beast and worship the beast to feed your family.  The four horsemen of the Apocalypse-famine, disease, war and death all come together, so prep now as best you can.  Take care.  God bless you.  Tips to maximize your growing potential from Johnny Paratrooper via American Partisan.  https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/01/4-steps-to-maximizing-your-food-production/

weaponspreppingwarinvasionfaminesuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwakicbdc

