More on the Hezbollah Mirsad-1 drone attack on Golani Brigade's Binyamina barracks, Haifa

Despite all losses in personnel Hezbollah has been through in the past couple of months, the group’s operations after a whole year not only maintain their level, but also escalate as time passes. Binyamina attack shocked the Israeli establishment. But what would come next?
Source @Hoopoe platform
