Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In 2009, Bill Gates met secretly with billionaires on how to ‘curb overpopulation’
channel image
The Prisoner
8691 Subscribers
Shop now
154 views
Published Yesterday

The 2009 article from "The Sunday Times [The Times of London]" can be found on the WayBackMachine here:
https://web.archive.org/web/20101118002933/http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/world/us_and_americas/article6350303.ece

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
depopulationbill gatesbillionaires2009

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket