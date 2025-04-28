BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Thrift Store Revenue Helps Poor and Persecuted in Kenya, Toto, and Haiti - Nathan Harper
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
1 week ago


In 1995, the founder of Vapor Ministries, Micah McElveen, dove into a wave, shattered the vertebrae in his neck, and drowned. “If you survive dying, it changes the way you live,” he says. Shortly after, God opened his eyes - and his heart - for the poor. Micha founded Vapor Ministries and Nathan Harper who is a store manager of Vapor Thrift Store, a branch of Vapor Ministries, a phenomenal, mission-minded organization that turns 30 percent of sales into revenue for Vapor’s ministries in Kenya, Togo, and Haiti. Nathan has been working with the ministry for eight years, and he shares his story of following God’s calling and how embracing that call gives him courage. He also hosts a podcast with his father called Exploring Missions.



TAKEAWAYS


Vapor Ministries funds help the poor in places like Kenya and Haiti


The more you focus on the MISSION, the less time you’ll have to focus on the FEAR


What the enemy intends for evil, God can perfectly use for His purposes


Be ready and eager to pray for all people in all circumstances, all around the world



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Techie Mom (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TECHIECCM

Vapor Thrift Store documentary: https://bit.ly/4i4Zmwk

Vapor Thrift store: https://www.vaporthrift.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH VAPOR MINISTRIES

Website: http://vaporministries.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VprMinistries

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vaporministries/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VaporMinistries

Podcast: https://afr.net/podcasts/exploring-missions/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
godchristianhaitigivingmissionarykenyamissionsthrift storetototina griffincounter culture mom shownathan harpervapor ministries
