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Wee Sing Train
Inspirational Living
Inspirational Living
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44 views • February 07, 2021
The Wee Sing Train is coming! All aboard for fun and adventure!

Join Carter, Casey, and their elephant friend, Tusky, on a musical adventure as they take a train ride to explore many different settings, meet a lot of fun characters, and learn a lot of safety.
Keywords
animationchildrenmoviekidsprincemusicfilmadventurefunimaginationclassicsongsenginetrainchildrenskidprincessanimatedmusicalnurseryfrogrhymes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy