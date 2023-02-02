In the End Rush

Fly by Night is the second studio album by the Canadian rock band, Rush, released on Feb. 15, 1975 on Mercury Records. It was the first Rush album to showcase elements of progressive rock for which the band has become known. It was also the first to feature lyricist and drummer Neil Peart, who replaced original drummer John Rutsey the previous summer just prior to the band's first North American tour. Peart took over as Rush's primary lyricist, and the abundance of fantastical and philosophical themes in his compositions contrasted greatly with the simpler hard rock of the band's debut album.

In March 1974, the second Rush line-up, consisting of guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey, and singer and bassist Geddy Lee, released their self-titled debut album. In the following four months, however, Rutsey fell ill following complications with diabetes and had to sit out while the group continued with a replacement, Jerry Fielding. Rutsey rejoined the group for a month of club dates before Lifeson and Lee decided it was best for Rutsey to leave due to the difficulty in managing his health on tour and musical differences between them. Lee recalled: "We were guilt-ridden at first, but we realised that it's just the way it had to be. He wasn't happy and we weren't happy".

Rush auditioned five drummers, the fourth of which was Neil Peart of a local band named J.R. Flood. The three played along to "Anthem," a song mostly written while Rutsey was in the group that Rush later recorded for Fly by Night. Lifeson and Lee were so impressed with Peart's style they felt embarrassed for the fifth drummer who had prepared by writing charts to their songs to follow. Peart joined on July 29, 1974, Lee's 21st birthday, two weeks before the band's first U.S. tour kicked off on Aug. 14 at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann. By the end of the year the group had written new material for a follow-up album.

Fly By Night

Rush

Written by: Geddy Lee, Neil Peart

Album: Fly By Night

Released: 1975

Why try? I know why

This feeling inside me says it's time I was gone

Clear head, new life ahead

It's time I was king now, not just one more pawn

Fly by night, away from here

Change my life again

Fly by night, goodbye, my dear

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend

Moon rise, thoughtful eyes

Staring back at me from the window beside

No fright or hindsight

Leaving behind that empty feeling inside

Fly by night, away from here

Change my life again

Fly by night, goodbye, my dear

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend, whoa

Fly by night, away from here

Change my life again

Fly by night, goodbye, my dear

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend

Start a new chapter, I find what I'm after

It's changing every day

The change of a season's enough of a reason

To want to get away

Quiet and pensive, my thoughts apprehensive

The hours drift away

Leaving my homeland, playing a lone hand

My life begins today

Fly by night, away from here

Change my life again

Fly by night, goodbye, my dear

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend

Fly by night, away from here

Change my life again

Fly by night, goodbye, my dear

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend

My ship isn't coming and I just can't pretend