Wayne Allyn Root Says Donald Trump Is Considering Running… for Speaker of the House

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Few journalists have interviewed Donald Trump as often as nationally syndicated radio host Wayne Allyn Root. They are more than just acquaintances with a journalist-celebrity relationship. They are friends, which is why it’s no surprise Trump wanted to talk to Root privately about the possibility of the President running for Speaker of the House.