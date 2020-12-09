Lockdown Impact on Human Rights - Consultation

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Or on gov site https://committees.parliament.uk/work/855/
A consultation by the joint committee on human rights on the impact of long lockdown on human rights.
Make your voice heard and submit your comments or evidence here
https://www.mp-22.com/consultation.
This is an important part of the paper trail being developed with regard to future campaigns and potential legal actions
Check out the Alliance for Natural Health International: https://www.anhinternational.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZroqWjvgV4
The Mirror Project