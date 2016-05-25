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[May 25, 2016] Hybrid Armies and Little Green Men - Part 2 (47.5K views on YouTube!)
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66 views • August 07, 2020
This is part two in the series I'm doing, exploring the possibility that the phrases "hybrid armies" and "little green men" are being used as a "psy-op" to divert our attention away from a very real hybridization agenda, known as "transhumanism" and the age old meaning of "little green men" that virtually everyone recognizes to mean something other than Russian soldiers in unmarked uniforms. In this part of the series, I address the issue of Nephilim activity in the 20th and 21st century.
The Washington Post article I read: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/in-theory/wp/2016/05/16/will-technology-allow-us-to-transcend-the-human-condition/
CRISPR tech links: http://www.nature.com/news/crispr-1.17547
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
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The Washington Post article I read: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/in-theory/wp/2016/05/16/will-technology-allow-us-to-transcend-the-human-condition/
CRISPR tech links: http://www.nature.com/news/crispr-1.17547
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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