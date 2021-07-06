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Facebook User Control - Pop Up Begins Warning Users About Dangerous Ideas! The Ratting Trap!
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280 views • July 06, 2021
Facebook, as you may know, is attempting to control all users by getting you to divulge details of anyone who is creating dangerous ideas or extremists! Are you concerned?
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