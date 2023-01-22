Create New Account
Harnwell: “US journo investigating Vatican corruption tweeted he feared for his life. Now he’s dead”
Published 18 hours ago
Folks, there’s a very good reason the heroic Archbishop Viganò — the Vatican’s former ambassador to the US — immediately went into hiding after denouncing the very same Cardinal that George Neumayr was investigating when he mysteriously died.

Viganò knows very well that ex-Cardinal McCarrick is a Godfather-III type mobster — and he is taking precautions.

***

Hi there, thanks for watching!

I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.

