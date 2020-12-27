Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)

Re: Closed Caption



Vaxxed II: The People's Truth, produced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was released in the US. The core of the film is video of individuals telling their stories to those who drove the Vaxxed promotional bus across the US in 2016. Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the USA and around the world. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic and asked the question on every parent's mind, "Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we've been told?"



Vaccine injury epidemic, that features distressing footage of parents making claims that vaccines caused their children to have developmental problems, including autism.



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