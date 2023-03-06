Asbury University Revival with Lee Grady, Toyin Crandell and Barry Maracle

At Asbury University on February 8th, 2023, a regularly scheduled chapel service sparked revival when students lingered in Hughes Auditorium, repenting, singing hymns, and reading Bible scriptures. Word quickly spread, and in a short time, the auditorium was filled. After twelve days of continual worship services, an estimated 50,000 people had come through the town (just over 6,000 in population) to attend the meetings. The revival is reminiscent of one which took place there in the 70s. Eventually, university officials decided to limit the meetings to students under the age of 25 and to move all outpouring-related services off-campus. However, the revival fire is spreading to other campuses, with over two dozen being impacted as of the filming of this show. Churches in Canada are also reporting a tangible increase in the presence of God in their services. Here with us to discuss what's been happening is Lee Grady, former editor of Charisma Magazine and author. Joining him are debt freedom coach Toyin Crandell, and Mohawk minister Barry Maracle, who both personally visited the Asubury Revival in the first weeks. Thanks for joining us. ____________________________ Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate ____________________________ If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join ALSO, FIND US AT: Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/ Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv Gab: https://gab.com/faytene #faytene #Canada #Asbury #revival #reverence #students #university #worship #repentance #singing #scripture

