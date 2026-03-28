RT News - March 28 2026 2PM GMT

March 28, 2026

rt.com





Iran launches an attack on a warehouse holding Ukrainian anti-drone systems and 21 of Kiev's military personnel in the UAE. Israeli Forces target and kill three journalists covering the military action in Southern Lebanon. While the IDF links one of the slain reporters to Hezbollah, Beirut condemns the attack as a war crime. Yemen’s Houthis confirm the group’s first military operation against Israel amid the war on Iran threatening trade stability in the Red Sea.





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