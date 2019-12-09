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YAHUSHUA SAYS You Can't Tear Down The Gates of Heaven! (Amightywind Prophecy 122)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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31 views • December 09, 2019
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org

please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
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https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

This is Prophecy 122 given to Prophet Elisabeth Elijah by Yahuveh, God Almighty. This is a Word of comfort and encouragement from Him to His Faithful Children, and a Word of Rebuke to those who are HIS enemies, the enemies of Amightywind Ministry, who are the "illegitimate" children.

Prophecy Excerpts: "I am the same YAHUSHUA that cursed the fig tree for it refused to produce fruit and it withered and died before everyone's eyes. I have not changed. I both bless and I curse. The enemies want to deafen your ears and they want to say, "Jesus Christ" is only a God of love. I don't have to worry about keeping the Ten Commandments. I refuse to live by those laws. I can live anyway I want and I'm going to Heaven. You're going to hell! Because you think that you can please God, because you judge us, we will destroy you." They shout again and again and again.

Message! Message! Message! To all the world now!

You cannot tear down the gates of Heaven! You cannot knock I Yahuveh, Yahushua and the Ruach ha Kodesh off Our Thrones! I laugh at you! Oh you puny men and women! You are but dust, chaff in the wind that I can choose to blow away. Oh you enemies of AmightyWind ministry, so many of you I shake MY head in disgust for you shall be there when you call out and you want an avalanche of a rock to hide you from the wrath of HE who sits on the Throne and the Lamb of Yah. You only think you know what suffering is. You do not even begin to comprehend. If you are an enemy of this Ministry that only preaches MY Word and Holiness, that has a Message of John the Baptist, and Elijah of Old, you are an enemy of Yahuveh, of I Yahushua and My Ruach ha Kodesh!

You who say, "I will destroy this ministry", no it is I that shall destroy you just as I cursed that fig tree so too I curse the enemies of AmightyWind Ministry for this ministry is not of a man or a woman!

****

Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me.

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.

please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html

Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.

GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html

YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html

YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
heavenjesusyahushuadeliverancerighteousnessyahushua ha mashiachwages of sinenemies of the gospelholy ghost revivalhells forcesthe new blood covenantthe old blood covenantyahs enemiesyahuveh god almightydeliverance ministrybalm of gilead healing
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