Arcturus Therapeutics Receives Clearance From the FDA to Begin "H5N1 Pandemic Flu Vaccine" Clinical Trial
"There are currently at least 3 mRNA Bird Flu injections being developed.”
“Currently running a trial funded in part by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”
“They call it a Pandemic injection - not sure how they know there will be a Pandemic.”
