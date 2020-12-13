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Inner peace before World Peace
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5 views • December 13, 2020
Imagine communicating different perspectives openly and from a calm, strong, confident place where triggers couldn’t agitate your wounds. Where your beliefs aren’t lost just because another has others.
Dive deep, be willing to look inside yourself and heal and reveal yourself to bring your power back and light up your soul as energetically as it is suppose to be!! Energy, frequency and vibration!!
#channelofevolution #shubyphilosophy #mindmatters #energy #frequency #vibration #elevate #transcend #conquer #knowthyself #masteryourself #vitality #awakening #spirituality #spiritualawakening #pma
Dive deep, be willing to look inside yourself and heal and reveal yourself to bring your power back and light up your soul as energetically as it is suppose to be!! Energy, frequency and vibration!!
#channelofevolution #shubyphilosophy #mindmatters #energy #frequency #vibration #elevate #transcend #conquer #knowthyself #masteryourself #vitality #awakening #spirituality #spiritualawakening #pma
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