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Freemasonry | Externalisation of the Hierarchy 1.
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251 views • March 04, 2021
The "great work" of externalizing the Hierarchy through human "biological" vehicles and the "Plan" of externalizing the Hierarchy by means of an occult one-world government and Luciferian religion, are interwoven. The outer machinery has provided a human power base from which to operate including mechanisms for obstructing and subverting justice, while the "inner machinery" has provided the guidance and means of sinister influence within the "machine" on the whole and without.
"Externalisation of the Hierarchy" of discarnate Luciferian entities involves,
(1) incarnation of Hierarchy spirits on the physical plane through human hosts, as well as
(2) the externalization of the Plan of the Hierarchy in human society and government, such that the spiritistic influences substantially materialize from behind the scenes. Read more http://bit.ly/34GwjeM
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/america_subversion/america_subversion09.htm
"Externalisation of the Hierarchy" of discarnate Luciferian entities involves,
(1) incarnation of Hierarchy spirits on the physical plane through human hosts, as well as
(2) the externalization of the Plan of the Hierarchy in human society and government, such that the spiritistic influences substantially materialize from behind the scenes. Read more http://bit.ly/34GwjeM
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/america_subversion/america_subversion09.htm
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