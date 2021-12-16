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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 50: December 16, 2021
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1563 views • December 16, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others.
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See the Diesel Storage Building update images shared in the News Brief: https://youtu.be/yFNbUTUlrcM
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Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Fifty-five of the 5-mag quakes marks the fifth week with 55 or more events that happened only twice (Weeks 52+53) for 2020, zero for 2019, twice for 2018 (Weeks 2+42), zero for 2017, and twice for 2016 (45+47, once 2015, twice 2014). And 417 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks the third 400+ value for the 2021 orbit cycle that happened 13 times for 2020, 12 for 2019, and 17 for 2018 (2 for 2017, 0 for 2016, 1 for 2015 and 2014).
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Planned GLOBAL FAMINE is underway amid droughts, conflicts as well as rocketing food and production prices
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/global-famine-world-underway-drought-conflict-food-prices.html
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Additional Information for Threat Assessment Info
Written by Johnetta and Terral
December 16, 2021
On Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 3:23 AM Johnetta wrote:
Greetings. Didn't know if this is considered experience that is needed but here are additional things, I do in my own time daily.
Volcano and Earthquake reporting for several telegram groups
Analyze earthquake data for possible magma movement
Recommend survival equipment and other necessities to new preppers
Always in research mode on various topics under our current situation
Locate volcanoes that aren't well-known but exist
Research and disseminate current events for multiple telegram groups
Terral’s reply (12.16.2021):
Hi Johnetta:
Thank you for writing. You are a lady after my own heart. :0)
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Nanomedicine Formulations for Respiratory Infections by Inhalation Delivery - Covid-19 and Beyond
Submitted by Chris
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340270205_Nanomedicine_Formulations_for_Respiratory_Infections_by_Inhalation_Delivery_-_Covid-19_and_Beyond
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A Bible Question
Written by Bonnie and Terral
Hi Bon:
Thank you for writing.
On Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 8:14 PM Bonnie wrote:
In yesterday's video you mentioned that many religions MIX the blood and water versions of the Bible....as you preach. IN A NUTSHELL. Can these two Bible versions...i.e., I suppose, the Chapters i.e., Acts, Mark, Luke, John....whatever.
God's Word is divided into three witnesses of spirit (OT), water (Kingdom NT), and blood ...
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
See the Diesel Storage Building update images shared in the News Brief: https://youtu.be/yFNbUTUlrcM
--
Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Fifty-five of the 5-mag quakes marks the fifth week with 55 or more events that happened only twice (Weeks 52+53) for 2020, zero for 2019, twice for 2018 (Weeks 2+42), zero for 2017, and twice for 2016 (45+47, once 2015, twice 2014). And 417 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks the third 400+ value for the 2021 orbit cycle that happened 13 times for 2020, 12 for 2019, and 17 for 2018 (2 for 2017, 0 for 2016, 1 for 2015 and 2014).
--
Planned GLOBAL FAMINE is underway amid droughts, conflicts as well as rocketing food and production prices
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/global-famine-world-underway-drought-conflict-food-prices.html
--
Additional Information for Threat Assessment Info
Written by Johnetta and Terral
December 16, 2021
On Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 3:23 AM Johnetta wrote:
Greetings. Didn't know if this is considered experience that is needed but here are additional things, I do in my own time daily.
Volcano and Earthquake reporting for several telegram groups
Analyze earthquake data for possible magma movement
Recommend survival equipment and other necessities to new preppers
Always in research mode on various topics under our current situation
Locate volcanoes that aren't well-known but exist
Research and disseminate current events for multiple telegram groups
Terral’s reply (12.16.2021):
Hi Johnetta:
Thank you for writing. You are a lady after my own heart. :0)
--
Nanomedicine Formulations for Respiratory Infections by Inhalation Delivery - Covid-19 and Beyond
Submitted by Chris
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340270205_Nanomedicine_Formulations_for_Respiratory_Infections_by_Inhalation_Delivery_-_Covid-19_and_Beyond
--
A Bible Question
Written by Bonnie and Terral
Hi Bon:
Thank you for writing.
On Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 8:14 PM Bonnie wrote:
In yesterday's video you mentioned that many religions MIX the blood and water versions of the Bible....as you preach. IN A NUTSHELL. Can these two Bible versions...i.e., I suppose, the Chapters i.e., Acts, Mark, Luke, John....whatever.
God's Word is divided into three witnesses of spirit (OT), water (Kingdom NT), and blood ...
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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