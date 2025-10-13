Trump In Jerusalem Declares We Are Witnessing The 'Historic Dawn Of A New Middle East’-NTEB-OCT 13 2

President Trump said yesterday “And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity. This is not only the end of a war… This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”





“Then the LORD said unto me, The prophets prophesy lies in my name: I sent them not, neither have I commanded them, neither spake unto them: they prophesy unto you a false vision and divination, and a thing of nought, and the deceit of their heart.” Jeremiah 14:14 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, all over Jerusalem this weekend, massive billboards were erected with the same message, President Trump is the new King Cyrus and he has set the Jews free. That may make for good marketing, self-aggrandizing as it may be, but think about it for a minute. If Donald Trump is the new King Cyrus, then a rebuilt Temple cannot be far off. And if President Trump is the one who makes that Temple get built, and peace prevails between Israel and her neighbors, then by definition he would be the Antichrist.





While you chew on that, look over at Europe where ‘Phase Zero’ of WWIII is already being declared, with Poland saying they are ready to go to war with Russia. Trump may be making peace in the Middle East, but Europe and Russia are about ready to go at it. Over in America, we are a nation beset with turmoil that swirls ever-higher on a daily basis. Trump building Muslim air bases on US soil? You bet’cha! All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast.