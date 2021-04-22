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MINNEAPOLIS just MINUTES away from final verdict of Chauvin trial!
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40 views • April 22, 2021
Downtown Minneapolis braces for impact as Derek Chauvin trial comes to a conclusion. Hundreds of BLM activists gather in front of Hennepin County Government Center to await final verdict.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f3c573e70633704ea5676
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f3c573e70633704ea5676
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