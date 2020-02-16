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The Two Emperors of the White Race
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145 views • February 16, 2020
Napoleon & Hitler: Why did they succeed? I analyse & give the background to the ONLY 2 white men who united most of Europe & ruled most whites in the last 200 years. What were these men actually like and what sparked their tremendous ambition? It turns out that Hitler was confident of his abilities all along whereas Napoleon wasn’t. How Napoleon came to realise that he was destined for greatness is a strange story indeed. Both of these great men also suffered from “the woman problem”. In some respects they were similar and in other respects not. My view is that Napoleon was the Warrior, and Hitler was the Politician. This may surprise you.
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