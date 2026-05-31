FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 4:2-6 – EL OLAM, The Eternal and Everlasting YAHUAH, 20260530

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and EL OLAM, The Eternal and Everlasting YAHUAH in Psalm 90:1-2; John 3:16,36! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and YAHUSHA Jesus (Salvation) YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH Jesus Christ Savior, the Messiah paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.
My Heavenly Father, the EL OLAM! Your Prophet Isaiah, the son of Amoz prophesied concerning Your chosen people Israel, and Christians:
2 In that day shall the branch of the EL OLAM, The Eternal and Everlasting YAHWEH shall be beautiful and glorious, and the fruit of the earth shall be excellent and comely for them that are escaped of Israel and Christians.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and EL OLAM, The Eternal and Everlasting YAHUAH in Psalm 90:1-2; John 3:16,36! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and YAHUSHA Jesus (Salvation) YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH Jesus Christ Savior, the Messiah paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.
My Heavenly Father, the EL OLAM! Your Prophet Isaiah, the son of Amoz prophesied concerning Your chosen people Israel, and Christians:
2 In that day shall the branch of the EL OLAM, The Eternal and Everlasting YAHWEH shall be beautiful and glorious, and the fruit of the earth shall be excellent and comely for them that are escaped of Israel and Christians.
3 And it shall come to pass, that they that are left in Zion, and they that remaineth in Jerusalem and around the world, shall be called holy, even every one who is written among the living in Jerusalem and Christians: