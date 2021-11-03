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Biden Stumbled with disappointment over China and Russia's absence from the climate summit.
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286 views • November 03, 2021
Kash Patel: “When President Trump traveled overseas to represent America... these world leaders, Xi Jinping and Putin, always showed up.”
His comments came after President Biden expressed "disappointment" over China and Russia's absence from the climate summit.
Biden is running our country into the ground and the entire world is watching. Do you think everyone is ready for Trump to return yet?
His comments came after President Biden expressed "disappointment" over China and Russia's absence from the climate summit.
Biden is running our country into the ground and the entire world is watching. Do you think everyone is ready for Trump to return yet?
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