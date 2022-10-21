He Is Not Your Husband / She Is Not Your Wife. PART 1

Due to the delicate nature of this topic; I was led by God to do it in parts.

We must not allow our flesh to cause us to sin and stay in sin against God. God will not compromise with sin. Notice how Jesus is repeatedly talking about repentance to the Churches in Revelation; that is because our flesh can rise up and take away and dull the sword that will have us stand before the most High covered in grace and mercy. Remember God's children are destroyed for lack of knowledge. We must seek God with all our hearts for understanding to ensure our lives in Christ is really "Not I but Christ"

Do not take adultery lightly as it is highlighted as one of the things people go to hell for. Most all divorces and remarriage now is based on adultery or unforgiveness in the hearts of people. Ignorance brings spiritual destruction and many Pastors have destroyed God's vineyard as they have not been chosen by the most High and lead the sheep astray for financial gains. Truth that saves us will not be popular or feel good to our flesh. If Pastors preached truth their members will leave or come against them like the children of Israel did with Moses. But where 2 or 3 are gathered and Christ can be present is better than thousands not being led in Spirit and in truth.





