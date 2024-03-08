2024-3-8 overview of noah's ark



~come out of her MY people!!!!..........revelation 18

~walk in MY covenant with ME!!! I will write it into your heart!!! and you will become MY people!!!.....yeremiah 31:31-33

~build an ark like noah! be a wise virgin! be prepared! move in faith! overcome! the time is short!........matthew 24....and others....

~I think I forgot to mention woodstove....you need a woodstove! access to firewood! get it now! gather a lot! then get a splitter and split it all at the same time! even if you have to rent one for a day! store up years of split wood ahead of time!

~and, if you are only here to safe your flesh, then know, we were all once selfish people seeking our own everything, but the Father saved us from ourselves, so...maybe ponder this..."if you seek to save your life, you will lose it, but if you lose your life for MY sake, then you will find it!".

~our spiritual ark is ourself with the Lord.....our physical ark needs to built in such a manner as to not be dependent upon anyone else for at least 2300 days and the following aftermath. That's a long time! so your storage bucket of food will not save you. You need a lifestyle of walking with the Father in your ark, set apart, and sustained by Him! Do you see the difference? And the things I am sharing is how to do that, and ideas that work! are proven! I have made other videos in the past about this too. I will upload two more today about water, and about power. These are the main two.

~ok, praise God...

upcoming dates...

march 11 at even.......new moon of the 12th month

april 9 at even...new moon of the new year....which is also sabbath year

(no planting this year! no reaping this year! do not prune your vineyard!)

april 23 at even....passover for 7 days















[email protected]

email me if have questions or need help, and I will see what I am able to do...

fear God, stand in the holy place, this is serious, it will cost you your life...























