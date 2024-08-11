Serbian's are Against the Proposed Lithium Mining project by Rio Tinto (UK) and BlackRock (US)

Massive protest in Belgrade, Serbia against the proposed lithium mining project by Rio Tinto (UK) and BlackRock (US)

Serbian officials have compared the rally to the Maidan uprising in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, which led to the toppling of the country’s then pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2013.

If implemented as planned, it's estimated that the $2.4 billion (roughly €2.2 billion) Jadar mine could cover 90% of Europe's current lithium needs and make Rio Tinto one of the world's largest lithium producers.

Serbia revived the project last month in a tentative deal on “critical raw materials” — the EU memorandum on the mining of lithium and other key materials needed for green transition would bring Serbia closer to the bloc and would reduce Europe's lithium battery and electric car imports from China.

Opponents want the government to formally outlaw any lithium and boron mining in the entire country.

Serbian president states that Russia warned him of potential coup attempt. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that the alleged coup was linked to Saturday's ecological protests (this is the protest video you watched).

Serbian representation in water polo took gold medal at Paris Olympic Games by defeating Croatia in finals (13 : 11).

Congratulations, Serbia!