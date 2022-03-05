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Trump Tribute to Breitbart, Nancy Pelosi's Insider Trading Exposed, Lindsey Grahm's Rant & Zuckerber
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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11 views • March 05, 2022
Trump Tribute to Breitbart, Nancy Pelosi's Insider Trading Exposed, Lindsey Grahm's Rant & Zuckerberg Caught Election Fraud Proof March 4th. 2022! Donate $5 To Our Cause For, "The Vision News." Freedom of Speech! https://givesendgo.com/TheVision
Truth At Learn Your Constitution * www.nationallibertyalliance.com *
Valentines Day 2022 https://go.constitutionallawgroup.us/vday
Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com I share information that seems worth keeping, being wise, being optimistic, Suspicious seeking truth with your eyes open In Jesus.
Word for The Day: Isaiah 24:13-17
destruction.

13 When thus it shall be in the midst of the land among the people, there shall be as the shaking of an olive tree, and as the gleaning grapes when the vintage is done.

14 They shall lift up their voice, they shall sing for the majesty of the LORD, they shall cry aloud from the sea.

15 Wherefore glorify ye the LORD in the fires, even the name of the LORD God of Israel in the isles of the sea.

16 From the uttermost part of the earth have we heard songs, even glory to the righteous. But I said, My leanness, my leanness, woe unto me! the treacherous dealers have dealt treacherously; yea, the treacherous dealers have dealt very treacherously.

17 Fear, and the pit, and the snare, are upon thee, O inhabitant of the earth.

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
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americanancy pelosiexposedtradinglindsey grahamukrainesave childrengod jesussherri lynnlove can build a bridgethe vision news
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