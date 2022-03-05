Trump Tribute to Breitbart, Nancy Pelosi's Insider Trading Exposed, Lindsey Grahm's Rant & Zuckerber

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Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com I share information that seems worth keeping, being wise, being optimistic, Suspicious seeking truth with your eyes open In Jesus.
Word for The Day: Isaiah 24:13-17
destruction.
13 When thus it shall be in the midst of the land among the people, there shall be as the shaking of an olive tree, and as the gleaning grapes when the vintage is done.
14 They shall lift up their voice, they shall sing for the majesty of the LORD, they shall cry aloud from the sea.
15 Wherefore glorify ye the LORD in the fires, even the name of the LORD God of Israel in the isles of the sea.
16 From the uttermost part of the earth have we heard songs, even glory to the righteous. But I said, My leanness, my leanness, woe unto me! the treacherous dealers have dealt treacherously; yea, the treacherous dealers have dealt very treacherously.
17 Fear, and the pit, and the snare, are upon thee, O inhabitant of the earth.
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Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn