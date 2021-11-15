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Interview with Rancher, Farmer, and Energy Expert Greg: Supply Chain vs. Fear Porn
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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10 views • November 15, 2021
Interview with Rancher, Farmer, and Energy Expert Greg: Supply Chain vs. Fear Porn
Thank A Farmer Today and Every Day!
Here at Straight Shooting News We Aim at the Target and Hit the Bulls Eyes to bring you the news you need and not just what you want to here. We have no time for the Carnival Barkers taking advantage of the street talkers. We bring you the facts right from the sources you need to hear from.
Enjoy this Straight Forward Discussion to put your mind at ease, and stimulate your thoughts on what direction the human race could or should be heading.
In part one of the show, Greg Adams Rancher, Farmer, and Energy Expert explains the realities of the power structure of the Food Chain and Energy from Fossil Fuels to Renewables.
A show you must not miss, and will want to share with all your friends.
Keywords
climate changefarmingrenewable energyfossil fuelsinflationranchinghuman racesupply chain issues
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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