Interview with Rancher, Farmer, and Energy Expert Greg: Supply Chain vs. Fear Porn

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Enjoy this Straight Forward Discussion to put your mind at ease, and stimulate your thoughts on what direction the human race could or should be heading.

In part one of the show, Greg Adams Rancher, Farmer, and Energy Expert explains the realities of the power structure of the Food Chain and Energy from Fossil Fuels to Renewables.

A show you must not miss, and will want to share with all your friends.