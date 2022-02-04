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Vaccine Adverse Effects Explodes On US Military Members
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242 views • February 04, 2022
2,181% increase in Hypertension! - 1,084% increase Nerve Damage! - 680% increase Multiple Sclerosis! - Female Infertility and Breast Cancer almost 500% increase! Testicular Cancer 369% increase! That is just some of the whistleblower Data from the Department of Defense.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic - Dr. Peter Navaro goes over some of the DOD data.
https://rumble.com/vtzxu2-episode-1614-dr.-peter-navarro-answers-audience-questions.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
War Room Pandemic - Dr. Peter Navaro goes over some of the DOD data.
https://rumble.com/vtzxu2-episode-1614-dr.-peter-navarro-answers-audience-questions.html
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