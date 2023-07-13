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American Presidential Bloodlines
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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587 views • July 13, 2023

Did you know all 44 U.S. presidents have carried European royal bloodlines into office? 34 have been genetic descendants from just one person, Charlemagne, the brutal eighth century King of the Franks. 19 of them directly descended from King Edward III of England. In fact, the presidential candidate with the most royal genes has won every single American election.


(Note: The Atlantean Conspiracy was published in 2008 and that is why information for recent Presidents has not been included)


The following presentation "American Presidential Bloodlines" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay


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