Dr Carrie Madej | COVID-19 Vaccine, Transhumanism, And Human 2.0

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Better knowing much than choosing not to know at all.
Many countries are working hard to come up with the fastest vaccine ever in human history, COVID-19 Vaccine. However, they are many theories about this upcoming vaccine. In this video, you can learn something new and please do your own research to know more.
Don't forget to comment, like and share with your friends so that more people can well informed.
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#COVID19
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#MisterGJ
#Vaccine